Ellevest Inc. Sells 273 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,156,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,726,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 687,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -194.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

