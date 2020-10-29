Ellevest Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Edison International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

