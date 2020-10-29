Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Barclays by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

