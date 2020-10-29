Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 928.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,296,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW opened at $88.58 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.