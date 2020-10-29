ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $362.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.28 and its 200-day moving average is $352.37. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.