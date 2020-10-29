Ellevest Inc. Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $285.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.38. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

