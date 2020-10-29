HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Gap Up to $319.35

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $319.35, but opened at $335.80. HSBC shares last traded at $339.30, with a volume of 16,452,965 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 308.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.23.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

