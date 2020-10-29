Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) (LON:MBT) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) (LON:MBT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.60. Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 3,120 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.13.

Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) (LON:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text and image messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

