Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.38. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 1,810,955 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

