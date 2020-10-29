Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.38. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 1,810,955 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of $16.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

