Patricia Hadden Sells 16,488 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LLNW opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $452.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 922.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

