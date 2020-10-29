Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 30 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mercadolibre by 16.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $10,572,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,167.94.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,273.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of -374.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $977.31. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,378.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

