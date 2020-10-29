Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after buying an additional 447,991 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $138.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

