MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

