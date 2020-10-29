MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 749,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after buying an additional 100,199 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 98,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 739,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $364.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

