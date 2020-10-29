Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

NYSE:PWR opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

