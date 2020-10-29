Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.58.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.51 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

