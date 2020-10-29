Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Corning by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 105,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after buying an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 43.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

