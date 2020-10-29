4,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 308.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.