422 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

