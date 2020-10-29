Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.