Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 141 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

COST opened at $364.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

