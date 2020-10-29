Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,854 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 515,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 502,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

