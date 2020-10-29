FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $259.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

