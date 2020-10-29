Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

