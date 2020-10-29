Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $167.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

