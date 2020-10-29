MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

Shares of EQIX opened at $756.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $778.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $731.57. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

