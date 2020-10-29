Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 235,860 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.01.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

