MAI Capital Management Sells 3,234 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,934,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

