MAI Capital Management Takes $469,000 Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.64.

NYSE:AON opened at $194.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.17. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

