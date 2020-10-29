500 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 388.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

ADI stock opened at $116.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

