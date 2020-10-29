MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 462,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 326,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after buying an additional 140,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 194,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $77.25 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

