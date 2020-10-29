Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.25. Square reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Square by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Square by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $167.13 on Monday. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 269.56 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.