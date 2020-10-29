MAI Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Square by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Square by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

SQ stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $193.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

