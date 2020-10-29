MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,139 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 upped their target price on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

