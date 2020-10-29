Ellevest Inc. Sells 213 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,916,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,030,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after buying an additional 97,641 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

