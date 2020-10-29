Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

HAYN opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

