Ellevest Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NYSE:RTX opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

