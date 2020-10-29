Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $205.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.