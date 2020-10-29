Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

