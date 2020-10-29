Ellevest Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.