Ellevest Inc. Sells 179 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

