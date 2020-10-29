Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 477.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

