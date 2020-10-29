Ellevest Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

