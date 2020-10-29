Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 1,319.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.