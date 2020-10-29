Ellevest Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Seagen by 40.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagen by 140.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

