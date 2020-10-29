Ellevest Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Seagen by 40.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagen by 140.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ellevest Inc. Sells 213 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Ellevest Inc. Sells 213 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc
Haynes International, Inc. Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Haynes International, Inc. Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co.
Ellevest Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co.
Splunk Inc. Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Splunk Inc. Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Spire Inc
Ellevest Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Spire Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report