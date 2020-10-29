Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 90.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth $492,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth $392,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

