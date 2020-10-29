Ellevest Inc. Buys 980 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

