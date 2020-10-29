The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Gap Up to $147.80

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.80, but opened at $155.00. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 38,788 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GYM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

Get The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $215.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.07.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9998761 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Also, insider Penny Hughes purchased 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,975.58 ($5,194.12). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,297 shares of company stock worth $809,014.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.