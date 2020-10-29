Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 393.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Jyske Bank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

