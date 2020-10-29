Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9,233.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $124.88 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

